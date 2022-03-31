Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

