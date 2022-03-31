Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Mark Robert Tobin Sells 1,500 Shares

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Tobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $13,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.14. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

