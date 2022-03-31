Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Mark Robert Tobin Sells 1,500 Shares

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Tobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $13,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.14. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
