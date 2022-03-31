Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,499.68 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.
- On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.
NASDAQ HMTV opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.04.
HMTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
