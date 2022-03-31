Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040.00.

Shares of NVCT opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

