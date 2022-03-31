Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

