Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.