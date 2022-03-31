Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HCCI stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
