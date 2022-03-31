Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $198,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 56,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

