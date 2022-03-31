Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NVS stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

