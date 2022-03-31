Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:PZN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 53.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

