Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Adobe were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.15. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

