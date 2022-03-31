Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

