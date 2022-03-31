Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.74 and its 200 day moving average is $211.66. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.26 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.