fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 457,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,074,278 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $10,615,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

