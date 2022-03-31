StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

POR opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

