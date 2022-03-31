Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

