Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 357 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

