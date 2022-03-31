Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 331,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

PLD opened at $164.14 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

