Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 12,129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

