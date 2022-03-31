Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

AJG opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $124.21 and a 1-year high of $173.94. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

