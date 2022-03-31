Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day moving average is $370.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $311.54 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.