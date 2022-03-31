NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $311.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

