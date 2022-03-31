NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 442,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

