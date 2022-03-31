J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

