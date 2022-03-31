ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.21. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 49,917 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

