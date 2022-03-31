ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.21. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 49,917 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.71.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.