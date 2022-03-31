Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average daily volume of 7,826 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

