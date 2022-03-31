Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $65.50

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.57 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.