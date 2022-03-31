Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $39.42

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.42, but opened at $41.18. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 462 shares.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

