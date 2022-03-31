Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 107,459 shares.The stock last traded at $54.57 and had previously closed at $53.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.