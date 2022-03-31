Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $17.46

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $18.35. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 1,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

