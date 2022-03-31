Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,991% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

