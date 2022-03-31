Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

