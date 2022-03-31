Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.
Shares of PAGP opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
About Plains GP (Get Rating)
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
