StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 206.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

