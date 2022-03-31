StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 206.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.