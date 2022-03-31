Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PBT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.