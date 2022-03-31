Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PBT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

