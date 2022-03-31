Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $169.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

