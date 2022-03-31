Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

