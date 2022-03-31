Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

