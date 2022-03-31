Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $138.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

