The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Clorox stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

