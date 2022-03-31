Conning Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

