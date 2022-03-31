Conning Inc. Sells 630 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 135,323 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

