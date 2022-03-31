Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $377.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

