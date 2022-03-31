Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 3,408 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GWRS opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 170.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
