Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 3,408 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRS opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 170.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

