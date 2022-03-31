Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 7,281 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

