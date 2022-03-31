Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $158.13 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.