StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

