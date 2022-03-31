Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $72,480.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.