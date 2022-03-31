StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
