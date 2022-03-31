StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

