Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $65,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NCLH stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

