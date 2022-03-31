Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 854 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

