Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

